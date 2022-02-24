US Domestic News Roundup: Courts in North Carolina, Pennsylvania reject Republican-backed congressional maps; Single and looking: The rise of the solo American homebuyer and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Courts in North Carolina, Pennsylvania reject Republican-backed congressional maps

Courts in North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Wednesday approved new congressional districts that could bolster Democrats' chances of holding onto the U.S. House of Representatives in November, after Republican efforts to install more advantageous maps for their party failed in both states. A panel of North Carolina judges rejected the latest map produced by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, ruling that it did not meet the standards of partisan fairness that the state's Supreme Court set earlier this month.

Single and looking: The rise of the solo American homebuyer

Sarah Crane is part of a booming proportion of the housing market: solo buyers. The 39-year-old economist purchased an attached row house in Philadelphia by herself in April 2020.

U.S. governors urge swift action on $52 billion chip funding bill

A bipartisan group of 22 governors Thursday urged leaders in Congress to move quickly to finalize $52 billion in government funding to subsidize the production of semiconductor chips. A persistent industry-wide shortage of chips has disrupted production in the automotive and electronics industries, in particular, forcing some firms to scale back production.

New York City to try installing subway barriers after attacks leave riders on edge

New York City will experiment with installing barriers or doors on a few subway platforms, the city's transit chief said on Wednesday, with residents on edge over a rise in violence against riders. The move comes five weeks after a 40-year-old woman, Michelle Go, was struck and killed by a train at the Times Square subway station after an assailant shoved her onto the tracks without warning.

Florida House to vote on a bill limiting school discussions of LGBTQ identity

Florida's House of Representatives was expected to take a final vote on Thursday on a Republican-backed bill that prohibits classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, a measure Democrats denounced as being anti-LGBTQ. The legislation, referred to by its opponents as the 'Don't say gay' bill, has stirred national controversy as the debate over what schools should teach children about race and gender has grown increasingly partisan.

Analysis-Already in peril, Biden climate agenda faces U.S. Supreme Court test

President Joe Biden's climate-related agenda, already under threat due to congressional failure to pass key legislation, now faces the prospect of a hostile reception at the U.S. Supreme Court that could have lasting consequences on the use of federal power to tackle environmental issues. The court's 6-3 conservative majority, suspicious of broad federal agency power, will weigh at oral arguments next Tuesday the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal- and gas-fired power plants under the landmark Clean Air Act.

Trial of officer charged in Breonna Taylor case begins in Kentucky

The trial of a white former Kentucky police officer charged with wanton endangerment during the 2020 shooting death of Breonna Taylor began on Wednesday, casting a spotlight on another case in the United States that sparked a summer of protests against racial injustice two years ago. Detective Brett Hankison, 45, whose stray bullets hit a neighboring apartment in the city of Louisville during a botched execution of a search warrant in March 2020, was the only officer charged in the case.

White House unveils more steps to strengthen U.S. supply chains

The White House on Thursday announced 10 new steps as part of its year-long drive to strengthen U.S. supply chains against climate shocks and geopolitical tensions, and ensure that China or others cannot weaponize supply chains against the United States. Senior administration officials said the United States had made good progress since President Joe Biden signed an executive order one year ago that kicked off efforts to bolster domestic production of semiconductor chips, batteries for electric vehicles, rare earth minerals, and pharmaceuticals.

Jury to meet for second day to weigh whether police violated George Floyd's rights

A jury was set to deliberate for a second day on Thursday on whether three former Minneapolis police officers denied George Floyd his civil rights by failing to come to the aid of the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath another officer's knee. Tou Thao, 36; J. Alexander Kueng, 28; and Thomas Lane, 38, all testified in their own defense in the federal trial at the U.S. District Court in St. Paul, which began on Jan. 20. They have told jurors they did not realize at the time that Floyd was in dire need of medical care, which it was their duty to provide.

Prosecutors leading New York criminal probe into Trump resign

Two prosecutors who had been leading the Manhattan district attorney's criminal probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump and his business practices have resigned, the district attorney's office said on Wednesday. The departures of Special Counsel Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz came less than two months after District Attorney Alvin Bragg assumed office, taking over a probe into Trump and his family business, the Trump Organization.

