Czech Republic to shut two Russian consulates, recall ambassadors
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 18:42 IST
The Czech Republic will close two Russian consulates in Brno, the country's second largest city, and Karlovy Vary and also shut its consulates in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg in Russia, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Thursday. Fiala said the government would also call home its ambassadors to Russia and Belarus for consultations.
The moves come after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.
