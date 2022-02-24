Chhattisgarh police arrest burglar, recover over six kg stolen gold jewellery from his house
Police have arrested a man from Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh for his alleged involvement in several incidents of burglary, and recovered from his house more than six kilograms of gold jewellery worth around Rs 3.5 crore, a senior official said on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
Police have arrested a man from Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh for his alleged involvement in several incidents of burglary, and recovered from his house more than six kilograms of gold jewellery worth around Rs 3.5 crore, a senior official said on Thursday. The accused, Lokesh Srivas, was arrested on Wednesday, he said.
''Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the house of Srivas, a habitual offender, and recovered gold ornaments weighing around 6.4 kg,'' Inspector General of police (Durg range), O P Pal, said.
''The estimated market value of the seized valuables is around Rs 3.5 crore,'' he said. During the interrogation, the accused admitted to having committed a theft at a jewellery shop in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, Pal said, adding that Srivas was earlier arrested in connection with separate incidents of burglary.
He had committed burglaries in Rajnandgaon and Durg districts of Chhattisgarh in the past, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals arrested with explosives in Dantewada
Chhattisgarh: Woman moves HC challeging validity of Sharia court, triple talaq order
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh: Naxals abduct engineer, worker of pvt firm building bridge
Chhattisgarh: Woman killed by wild elephant in Surajpur