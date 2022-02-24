Sri Lankan High Commissioner visits RSS headquarters

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda on Thursday visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Mahal area here.

He met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the visit, a senior Sangh functionary told PTI.

The high commissioner also visited the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, which houses RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's memorial.

