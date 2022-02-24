Taiwan reports nine Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Thursday to warn away nine Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, on the same day that Russia invaded Ukraine.
The ministry said eight Chinese J-16 fighters and one Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft were involved, which flew in an area to the northeast of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands at the top end of South China Sea.
Taiwan has complained of regular such missions by the Chinese air force for the last two years or so, though the aircraft do not get close to Taiwan itself.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South China Sea
- Ukraine
- Russia
- defence ministry
- J-16
- Taiwan
- Chinese
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit new record high
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine