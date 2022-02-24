Ukraine police say Russia has carried out 203 attacks on Thursday
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:06 IST
Ukrainian police on Thursday said Russia had carried out 203 attacks since the beginning of the day, with fighting going on almost everywhere throughout Ukraine's territory.
State border guards said the Ukrainian military was fighting Russian forces near the eastern city of Sumy. Ukraine's defence minister said some Russian forces had been taken prisoner in heavy fighting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
