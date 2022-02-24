ASEAN urges maximum restraint, de-escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions - draft statement

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) expressed grave concern over Russia-Ukraine tensions and urged maximum restraint and dialogue, according to a draft statement being prepared by the 10-member regional bloc on Thursday.

"We call on all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint, to pursue dialogue through all channels, including diplomatic means to contain the situation, to prevent it from further escalation and to see peaceful resolution in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter," said the draft statement of ASEAN chair Cambodia, seen by Reuters.

