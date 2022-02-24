Left Menu

Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Jaipur

She was found dead on Wednesday night, police said.It is suspected that her lover strangled her to death, they said.On the information by her neighbours, police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-02-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:14 IST
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances here, with the police suspecting that she was killed by her live-in partner.

The woman, Roshni, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was living in rented accommodation with Pintu for the last several days. She was found dead on Wednesday night, police said.

It is suspected that her lover strangled her to death, they said.

On the information by her neighbours, police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary. The lover is absconding and being searched for, Kardhanji Station House Officer (SHO) Banwari Lal Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022