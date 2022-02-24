Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Jaipur

A 20-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances here, with the police suspecting that she was killed by her live-in partner.

The woman, Roshni, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was living in rented accommodation with Pintu for the last several days. She was found dead on Wednesday night, police said.

It is suspected that her lover strangled her to death, they said.

On the information by her neighbours, police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary. The lover is absconding and being searched for, Kardhanji Station House Officer (SHO) Banwari Lal Meena said.

