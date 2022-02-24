Assam to order 200 electric buses for Guwahati

Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government will place an order for 200 electric buses within a month to run those in the capital city.The state Cabinet had in August last year decided to procure 200 electric buses and 100 CNG buses for Guwahati city to contribute to the global campaign for reducing carbon emission.Unveiling the BJP manifesto for the municipal board elections in Assam, Sarma said the party, if it comes to power in the urban local bodies, will introduce emission-free transport for people.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-02-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:16 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government will place an order for 200 electric buses within a month to run those in the capital city.

The state Cabinet had in August last year decided to procure 200 electric buses and 100 CNG buses for Guwahati city to contribute to the global campaign for reducing carbon emission.

Unveiling the BJP manifesto for the municipal board elections in Assam, Sarma said the party, if it comes to power in the urban local bodies, will introduce emission-free transport for people. The chief minister said a fleet of electric commercial vehicles will be introduced in smaller towns if the BJP comes to power in the polls.

''Carbon emission is a global issue. We will try to help in controlling carbon emission by introducing an electric mode of transportation,'' he added.

Talking about the manifesto, Sarma said it promises clean water to every household in urban areas and the implementation of a scientific waste management system.

The BJP document also touched on issues like giving land rights to poor people in the towns as well as eliminating anomalies in land-related rules to simplify the procedures of allotment, the chief minister said.

Elections to 80 municipal boards comprising 977 wards across the state will be held on March 6 and the counting will take place on March 9, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) had announced on February 9.

The polling will be conducted through electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the first time in the history of civic elections in Assam.

