Poland says discussing reinforcement of NATO's eastern flank

Poland is in discussions about reinforcing NATO's eastern flank as soon as possible, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"A reinforcement of the eastern part of NATO and the European Union - we are conducting advanced talks about that," Morawiecki said in parliament. He did not specify who the talks were with.

"These discussions about sanctions and reinforcing NATO's eastern part have gone very well. There is full understanding that we have to take decisive action, as only such actions can stop (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's barbaric attack."

