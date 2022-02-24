Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he is waiting for concrete sanctions and assistance from allies

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said he was waiting for Ukraine's allies to impose concrete sanctions on Russia as the military said four ballistic rockets had been fired at Ukrainian territory from the territory of Belarus.

In the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city council said shelling had hit a residential area and the number of casualties was being ascertained.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine was waiting for concrete assistance from its allies.

