Nepal condemns Russia's military operations in Ukraine; says opposed to force on any sovereign nation

Nepal on Thursday condemned Russias military operation in Ukraine, saying it is staunchly opposed to the use of force against a sovereign country in any circumstance.Russian troops on Thursday launched a major assault on Ukraine from three sides, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-02-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:27 IST
Nepal on Thursday condemned Russia's military operation in Ukraine, saying it is staunchly opposed to the use of force against a sovereign country ''in any circumstance''.

Russian troops on Thursday launched a major assault on Ukraine from three sides, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border and accused Moscow of unleashing a “full-scale war.” ''Nepal opposes any use of force against a sovereign country in any circumstance,'' said a statement issued by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nepal also said Russia's recognition of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent entities is against the UN Charter.

''Recognition of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent entities goes contrary to the provisions of the UN Charter, “ it said.

Russian President Vlamidir Putin on February 21 signed a presidential decree recognising the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine as independent.

Protesting against the ongoing acts of Russia against Ukraine, Nepal has called for a peaceful solution to the problem.

''We believe in peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy and dialogue,” the statement said. Nepal said it is closely monitoring the sequence of events in Ukraine.

“The Government of Nepal has been closely following the developments in Ukraine. Nepal calls on all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint not to escalate tension,” reads the statement.

“As a member of the United Nations, Nepal views that the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the UN Charter are sacrosanct and must be fully respected by all member states,” the statement from the ministry said.

