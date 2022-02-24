Warning siren heard in Kyiv -Reuters witness
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:38 IST
A warning siren could be heard in Kyiv on Thursday, a Reuters witness reported from the scene.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in a massed assault by land, sea and air, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World War Two
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- Russian
- Europe
Advertisement