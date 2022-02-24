Germany to extend support of NATO air policing in Romania

Germany is ready to extend and expand its support of NATO's air policing mission in Romania and also to comply with further requests from the alliance, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday.

"I have given (an) order to expand and extend our engagement in the air policing in Romania," she told reporters after briefing parliament's defence committee, adding Germany was prepared to comply with further NATO requests.

Berlin has deployed almost 1,000 troops in Lithuania as part of a German-led NATO combat unit and takes part in NATO's air policing in Romania with three fighter jets.

