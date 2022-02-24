Left Menu

Maha: Police recover ammunition during anti-Naxal operation in Gadchiroli forest

The police have recovered ammunition hidden in Gram Jamtola forest of Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, an official said on Thursday. Based on a tip-off about hidden arms, the police launched an anti-Naxal operation in Gram Jamtola forest on Wednesday, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-02-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:49 IST
The police have recovered ammunition hidden in Gram Jamtola forest of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said on Thursday. Based on a tip-off about hidden arms, the police launched an anti-Naxal operation in Gram Jamtola forest on Wednesday, the official said. The police recovered a pressure cooker bomb, a detonator, four gelatine sticks, six sprinter steel pieces, 45 gm gun powder and other Naxal-related articles, he said. The explosives were recovered amid the ongoing tactical counter offensive campaign (TCOC), the official said. Superintendent of police Gadchiroli Ankit Goyal appreciated the C-60 commandos and BDDS personnel involved in the operation and congratulated them for its fine execution, a release here stated. Operations have been intensified further by the Gadchiroli police in the backdrop of the ongoing TCOC period, it was stated. PTI CLS ARU ARU

