Russia says U.S. told Moscow there would be no security talks before offensive in Ukraine began
The United States told Russia, before Moscow's military operations in Ukraine began, that it was not intending to hold security talks, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Zakharova said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had informed Russia of the decision.
