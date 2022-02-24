Ukraine's foreign minister calls for 'severe' sanctions on Russia now

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday told other countries to impose tough sanctions on Russia immediately and to provide Ukraine with military and financial support.

"Right now, Putin is plunging Europe into its darkest time since 1939. Any government hoping to sit this out is naive. Don't repeat mistakes of the past," Kuleba said on Twitter.

