Gurugram carjackers confess to series of highway killings

A gang of carjackers held recently has confessed to killing four other cab drivers taking lift from them, police said on Thursday. The carjackers, who were arrested on Tuesday, comprised seven members, including the live-in partner of the leader. According to police, the gang would flag down a cab for lift, and would shoot the driver and take the cab to Jaipur, where it would sell it parts by parts. “The gang members would first take lift in a cab. After going a few hundred meters they would ask the driver to stop and when he would, they would shoot him from behind. “They would hide the body under rear seat and would flee with the cab. They later the dumped the body at a deserted place,” Badshahpur Police Station SHO Dinkar Yadav said. The key accused Vishal (28), a resident of mohalla Jatwada in Bawal, Rewari, started his crime career from his home district 2-3 years ago, where he murdered a cab driver in Rohrai Police Station area, said the police officer. He was caught then, but jumped his parole and formed a gang in Muhana in Jaipur.

The other gang members have been identified as Jitu Yogi (19), Ravin Banjara (19), Vinod alias Lala (21), and Budhi Prakash (26) and Rahul (23), both residents of Muhana in Jaipur. Rahul is on a five-day police remand for his involvement in the recent murder of a cab driver along with Vishal, Yadav said.

Police has also arrested Vishal’s live-in partner, a 35-year-old Rekha, who hails from Dabri of Southwest Delhi.

Last November, the gang had beaten to death a 28-year-old Rinku Meena, a Jaipur resident, and robbed his bike, a police statement read listing a long series of the gang’s crimes. Meena’s dead body was found at a roadside near Sanganer, and his Splendour bike was found missing, it said.

Last September, the gang members shot dead a driver and robbed his Alto car in Gurugram. In yet another incident last October, they shot dead a driver and robbed his Swift Dzire car in same area. The gang on February 19 gunned down Arjun, a cab driver, and fled with his Swift Dzire car. The gang bears similarity to another gang busted by Gurugram Police in 2006. That gang was busted by Sanjeev Balhara, ACP (traffic), the then head of Crime unit, Sector 10. Balhara told PTI that that gang -- “”ruthless”, “cruel” -- also would kill people on highways for valuables, but it was different in that it targeted only passengers offering them lift. All 11 members - including two juveniles -- of that gang were residents of Bhora Kalan village in Gurugram, nine of whom are serving life term having been convicted in 2009, he said.

“They killed around 29 passengers offering them lift in their pick-up truck. One of their victims’ was a security guard who was found with only Rs 2 on him when the gang searched his pockets after killing him,” said Balhara.

