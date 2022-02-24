BRIEF-Saturday sessions of EU finance ministers meeting cancelled -French Finance Ministry

Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* FRENCH FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS SATURDAY SESSIONS OF EU FINANCE MINISTERS MEETING CANCELLED

* FRENCH FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS EU FINANCE MINISTERS TO DEVOTE TALKS ON FRIDAY MORNING TO CURRENT NEWS AND CONSEQUENCES ON EUROPEAN ECONOMIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Leigh Thomas, Dominique Vidalon)

Also Read: German Chancellor to host virtual meeting of G7 leaders on Feb 24

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)