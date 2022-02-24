BRIEF-Saturday sessions of EU finance ministers meeting cancelled -French Finance Ministry
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:00 IST
Feb 24 (Reuters) -
* FRENCH FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS SATURDAY SESSIONS OF EU FINANCE MINISTERS MEETING CANCELLED
* FRENCH FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS EU FINANCE MINISTERS TO DEVOTE TALKS ON FRIDAY MORNING TO CURRENT NEWS AND CONSEQUENCES ON EUROPEAN ECONOMIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Leigh Thomas, Dominique Vidalon)
Also Read: German Chancellor to host virtual meeting of G7 leaders on Feb 24
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Feb 24
Advertisement