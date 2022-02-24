Spain's PM Sanchez warns of economic hit from Ukraine conflict

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday warned the country would take an economic hit from the shockwaves caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the West, particularly in energy markets.

"We will take whatever measures are necessary to mitigate the economic impact, including the energy impact, of this crisis on Spanish society," he said during a televised address in Madrid.

