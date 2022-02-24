Spain's PM Sanchez warns of economic hit from Ukraine conflict
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:02 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday warned the country would take an economic hit from the shockwaves caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the West, particularly in energy markets.
"We will take whatever measures are necessary to mitigate the economic impact, including the energy impact, of this crisis on Spanish society," he said during a televised address in Madrid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine
Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine -source
Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid worries over Ukraine