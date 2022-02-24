Impossible to lock countries like Russia behind iron curtain: Kremlin

Countries like Russia cannot be ''locked up'' behind the iron curtain, the Russian Presidential Spokesman asserted on Thursday, as the US-led West threatened to impose more biting sanctions against Moscow after President Vladimir Putin ordered a military offensive against Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has condemned Russia for its ''unprovoked'' and ''unjustified'' attack on Ukraine and warned that the US and its allies will respond in a ''united and decisive'' way after Russian troops entered Ukraine.

“Such country as Russia cannot be locked up behind the Iron Curtain. Problems may certainly arise with a number of countries, however we had various issues with these countries before, if not speaking about the current situation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the official TASS news agency.

“It is simply impossible to isolate such country as Russia with an iron curtain,” Peskov said, using a notional barrier separating the former Soviet bloc and the West prior to the decline of communism.

President Putin announced in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the head of the Donbass republic, he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people “who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” Putin has said that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that Russian troops were destroying Ukrainian military infrastructure using precision weapons. The US has already announced a series of sanctions on Russia to prevent it from accessing Western financial markets. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday vowed to “hobble” the Russian economy with sanctions for what he termed as President Putin’s “hideous and barbaric” venture of invading Ukraine.

“Today in concert with our allies we will agree to a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy,” said Johnson in a televised address to the nation.

“And to that end we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on western politics. Our mission is clear: diplomatically, politically, economically - and eventually, militarily - this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure,” he said.

Reacting to the threat of punitive sanctions by Western countries, the press service of Russia’s government said the country has sufficient financial resources for providing the stability of the financial system amid sanctions.

''As of today, Russia has financial resources sufficient for providing the stability of the financial system amid sanctions and external threats,” TASS news agency quoted the report as saying. Meanwhile, Russia’s Finance Ministry and the Central Bank said they will continue monitoring the situation on the financial markets and will take additional measures to support the financial stability, if necessary.

