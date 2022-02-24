Maha govt forms SIT to probe attacks, threats against public representatives

The Maharashtra government on Thursday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cases of attacks and threats against public representatives registered across the state.

Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe will head the SIT, said a senior official here.

A Government Resolution (order) in this regard was issued by the state home department during the day, he said.

The issue of threats and attacks against public representatives had come up for discussion in the state legislature last year. The government had then assured that an SIT will be formed to probe such cases and also study related issues.

Joint commissioner Bharambe has been empowered to invite members and experts to be part of the SIT, the official said.

As per the government order, the SIT will also submit a report in three months, suggesting measures to complete the probe of such cases within a fixed period and preventive measures. PTI DC KRK KRK

