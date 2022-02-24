5 arrested for looting Rs 22 lakh from oil trader in Ghaziabad

Five men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly looting Rs 22 lakh from a trader of menthol oil, police here said. The robbers had allegedly looted Naved, the oil trader hailing from Sambhal, on the night of February 18-19, Bhojpur Police said. According to police, the robbers had posed themselves as wholesellers of menthol oil and had sealed a deal with Naved promising to sell him menthol oil worth that sum.

They showed a sample of original menthol oil to gain the trader's trust, and took Rs 10 Lakh rupees in advance from him at a roadside eatery where the truck was parked, said said Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar.

However, in the meantime, Naved got suspicious and checked the other drum and found it mixed with water, he said.

"When the oil trader raised objection on adulterated oil they snatched the remaining 12 Lakh rupees from the trader.

''They pushed him out from the vehicle in which 28 drums were loaded, and fled the scene," he said. The robbers were arrested near a school in Ishapur Tyodi village road. They have been identified as Asif, Jeeshan, Ishtekar, Shiv Kumar, and Amit, and have been charged with several sections of the Indian Penal Code, Kumar said.

Police have recovered 18.54 lakh rupees from their possession, he added. VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)