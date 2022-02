BRIEF-EMA Recommends Approval Of Booster Doses Of Pfizer COVID Shot From 12 Years Of Age

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: EMA RECOMMENDS AUTHORISATION OF BOOSTER DOSES OF COMIRNATY FROM 12 YEARS OF AGE

* EMA: CONSIDERED AVAILABLE EVIDENCE SUFFICIENT TO CONCLUDE IMMUNE RESPONSE TO A BOOSTER DOSE IN ADOLESCENTS WOULD BE AT LEAST EQUAL TO THAT IN ADULTS * EMA - FURTHER DATA FOR BOOSTER DOSES OF COMIRNATY FOR 12 YEARS OF AGE ARE EXPECTED FROM STUDIES AND ANALYSES IN ADOLESCENTS IN COMING MONTHS

