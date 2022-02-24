Pune administration sets up control room for those stuck in Ukraine

The Pune district administration has set up a control room to help students and others from the district who are stranded in Ukraine.

Such people or their families can contact 202-26123371 or write to `controlroompune@gmail.com', said district collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine earlier in the day following weeks of high tensions.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the administration to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of students and others from the state who are stuck in Ukraine.

