Swiss to tighten measures targeting Russia
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
Switzerland will tighten its economic measures against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, President Ignazio Cassis said on Thursday.
The government would adjust its regulations so Switzerland could not be used to circumvent sanctions imposed by the European Union, Cassis told a news conference in Bern.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Switzerland
- European Union
- Cassis
- Ukraine
- Ignazio Cassis
- Bern
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine
Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine -source
Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid worries over Ukraine