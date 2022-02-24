Left Menu

Two women held for torturing another with chilli powder

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:48 IST
Two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting another and putting chilli powder in her private parts in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said.

The incident occurred in a village under Sindhari police station area six-seven days ago when Bhuri Devi had gone to take her daughter-in-law Jamuna at her parental house, they said.

Januma's mother Meera and Meera's daughter-in-law Radha allegedly assaulted Bhuri Devi and tortured her with chilli powder.

Meera's other family member, who was present there, video recorded the incident and sent it to a relative. The video was circulated by the relative, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Baldev Ram police identified the accused women after taking cognisance of the viral video.

He said the medical examination of the victim has been done and on the basis of her statement, a case has been registered against the accused women and they were arrested on Thursday.

