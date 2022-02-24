Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces trying to prevent Russian capture of Chernobyl
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:50 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Ukrainian forces were fighting to prevent Russian troops from capturing the former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl.
Elsewhere, parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson region were no longer under Kyiv's control, the regional administration said, as Russian forces attacked by land, sea and air.
