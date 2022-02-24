Hyderabad Police busts inter-state drug peddling gang, arrest 5

Trimulgherry police station nabbed five members of an interstate drug peddling gang operating from Odisha and seized 1.530 kgs of marijuana and tobacco products on Wednesday. Chandana Deepti, Hyderabad North Zone DCP while speaking to ANI said, "We have nabbed five people who are in consumption of Ganja. They buy the ganja at a certain rate and sell it at profit to other potential consumers. Another supplier is absconding and he is on the radar. The people who are continuing to supply or consume ganja have to stop right away and the people who are doing it will come under the scanner of law. If booked in NDPS, it has far repercussions. The entire police force is determined to drive away from the drug menace from the region."

According to the DCP's statement, On Wednesday, sleuths of Trimulgherry Police Station, Begumpet Division, North Zone team apprehended five accused-Raju Rawath, Giridhari Kaibartha, Bhungraj Shabar, Karol Mahesh Kuma and Md. Anwar-for illegal possession of Narcotic Drug (Ganja), Tobacco. They were also trying to sell the same to the needy customers at the Parking area, Bowenpally Market Yard, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad and earning easy money. The Police seized 1.530 Kgs of dry contraband Ganja worth Rs 30,600 and 320 packets of Tobacco worth Rs 1,600; a total worth Rs 32, 200 from their possession.

The police team behind the apprehension of accused persons are Inspector B Sravan Kumar, Sub-Inspector D Karunakar, and crime staff under the Supervision of G Venkateshwarlu, Additional DCP North Zone, P Naresh Reddy, Assitant Commissioner of Police, Begumpet Division, Hyderabad. (ANI)

