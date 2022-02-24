Mexico's U.N. representative urges ceasefire in Ukraine
Mexico's representative to the United Nations on Thursday called for a ceasefire in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.
"We're against the use of force or the threat of use of force," Juan Ramon de la Fuente said at a regular news conference, urging leaders to continue "the search for peaceful solutions".
