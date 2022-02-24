Rural economy holds considerable potential for economic growth: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister of Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Shri Giriraj Singh reviewed the progress in respect of Strengthening Decentralized Participatory Democracy through Gram Sabha, SVAMITVA Scheme and Role of States in Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals through Panchayati Raj Institutions as part of his Samvaad Karyakram with the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Union Territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep, in the presence of Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj. Shri K. R. Periyakaruppan, Minister for Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Government of Tamil Nadu was also present on this occasion.

Union Minister of Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Shri Giriraj Singh emphasized the need for regular dialogue and constructive consultations with States and Union Territories for better coordination among all stakeholders for implementation of Government's schemes at grassroots level. Shri Giriraj Singh underlined that convergence between Ministries, States, Panchayati Raj Institutions, and other stakeholders is critical for achieving shared goals for ensuring better ease of living and well-being for the rural population at large and strengthening of Panchayati Raj system across the country. With the strengthening of local governance structures and harnessing the power of grassroots democracy, we can make our Panchayats the real key agents in rural areas.

Shri Giriraj Singh said that rural economy holds considerable potential for economic growth and called upon Panchayati Raj Institutions to contribute to make rural economy stronger and explore possibilities for creating employment opportunities in rural economic activities. Through this, the country can also achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the village level.

The Minister suggested that steps can be taken in the direction of strengthening the economy of the villages through improving fruit production by fruit farming or growing fruit crops in the villages through Panchayats. He said that every Panchayat has to work towards financially empowering the farmers by planting high-quality organic fruit trees on 20 percent private land of their area. Shri Singh said that the work of planting fruit trees can be given momentum through convergence with MGNREGA.

Shri Giriraj Singh urged the States to expedite the work of preparing Panchayat Development Plans and uploading them on the e-GramSwaraj portal. He said that the States should also expedite the work of connecting Gram Panchayats with active and reliable Internet through BharatNet, till this work is under process of completion, the State should speed up the work of setting up of Common Service Centers in Panchayat Bhawans.

Shri Giriraj Singh stressed on convergence of schemes of the Central and State Governments at the level of Gram Panchayats and striving towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals at the local level through proper convergence.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil said that proper training and capacity building is essential to ensure the benefits of Central and State Schemes reaches out to the grassroots level through Panchayats. He said that apart from working in this direction in concerted manner, the information about all the schemes of the Central and State Governments should reach the villagers through the Gram Sabha with active involvement of the Panchayat representatives, functionaries and other stakeholders. Our aim is to extend the benefits of Government Schemes to the last mile beneficiaries and ensuring their participation in participatory planning process. Shri Patil highlighted that efficient last-mile delivery of services holds the key to fast-tracking all-round development in rural areas across the country.

Shri K. R. Periyakaruppan, Minister for Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Government of Tamil Nadu expressed his views on this occasion.

Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, during his interaction with the States, said that the Ministry of Panchayati Raj had organized a series of meetings with the States last year regarding the strengthening of decentralized and participatory democracy through Gram Sabha, and our efforts have borne fruit – the outcomes of such endevours are now visible.

Shri Sunil Kumar said that the local self-government would be more accountable, transparent and effective in its functioning owing to the vibrant Gram Sabha and all the Schemes of the Central Government and the State Government would be implemented in a better and efficient manner. Apart from need of activating the Committees and Sub-Committees of the Gram Panchayat, he also urged the States to include one or two issues related to the development of the village in the agenda of each Gram Sabha and discuss them categorically to find an amicable solution.

Appreciating the efforts of the southern States towards making the Gram Panchayats vibrant, Shri Sunil Kumar said that the southern States can become a role model for entire country in this matter. He also urged all the States to continuously update the information on the Vibrant Gram Sabha portal.

Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of Department of Panchayati Raj from the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Union Territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep, also expressed their views and updated the status of action taken and being taken in respect of agenda items discussed during the meeting and assured the Union Minister of Panchayati Raj to fulfil the gaps wherever it has been pointed out taking into account availability of resources and constraints faced through continuous consultation with stakeholders and MoPR in particular.

Shri (Dr.) Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary delivered welcome address during the inaugural session of the virtual meeting. Shri Khushwant Singh Sethi, Joint Secretary made a brief presentation on Strengthening Decentralized Participatory Democracy through Gram Sabha and shared the views of the Ministry. Shri Alok Prem Nagar, Joint Secretary made presentation on SVAMITVA Scheme. Smt. Rekha Yadav, Joint Secretary made presentation on Role of States in Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals through Panchayati Raj Institutions.

(With Inputs from PIB)