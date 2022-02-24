U.S. sending F-35s jets to Baltics, extends stay of its troops
The United States deployed F-35 fighter jets to Estonia and Lithuania on Thursday and extended the stay of its existing troops in the region, the Lithuanian defence ministry said.
F-35s fighter jets have not been deployed to the Baltics before.
About 500 U.S. infantry troops, with Abrams tanks and Bradley armoured vehicles, have been sent to Lithuania last year and were scheduled to leave in April. It was not immediately clear until when they would be staying.
