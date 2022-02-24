Two women held for torturing another with chilli powder

Two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting another and putting chilli powder in her private parts in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said.

The incident occurred in a village under Sindhari police station area six-seven days ago when the woman had gone to take her daughter-in-law at her parental house, they said.

The mother of the victim's daughter-in-law and another woman relative allegedly assaulted her and tortured her with chilli powder, according to police.

The accused's other family member, who was present there, video recorded the incident and sent it to another relative. The video was circulated by the relative, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Baldev Ram police identified the accused women after taking cognisance of the viral video.

He said the medical examination of the victim has been done and on the basis of her statement, a case has been registered against the accused women and they were arrested on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)