U.S. believes Russia planning to "decapitate" Ukraine's government
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States believes that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is designed to decapitate Ukraine's government and one of the three main axes of assault is directed at the capital Kyiv, a senior U.S. defense official said on Thursday.
"It is our assessment that they have every intention of basically decapitating the government and installing their own method of governance, which would explain these early moves," said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Russia
- The United States
- Kyiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks track Wall St tech rally, U.S. yields cling to highs
Key U.S.-Canada border crossing blocked by truckers fighting Trudeau's COVID curbs
U.S. lawmakers take Mexican president to task over need to protect journalists
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis