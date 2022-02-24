All U.N. staff in Ukraine safe, some being relocated - U.N. spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:09 IST
All United Nations staff in Ukraine are safe and some are being relocated, but a core group remains in the country's east, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.
There around 1,500 U.N. staff in Ukraine, Dujarric said.
