Left Menu

Boy falls into borewell in Sikar; rescue operation underway

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:11 IST
Boy falls into borewell in Sikar; rescue operation underway
  • Country:
  • India

A four-and-a-half-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Thursday, police said.

Efforts to rescue the boy are going on, they said.

The boy, Ravindra, was playing in an agriculture farm near his house when he accidentally fell into the borewell, Station House Officer of Khatushyamji police station Riya Chaudhary said.

Circle officer Surendra Singh said that the boy is stuck at a depth of around 60 feet and he is being supplied oxygen through a pipe. He said that State Disaster Response Force team and police are making efforts to rescue the boy safely by digging a land parallel to the borewell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022