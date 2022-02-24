U.S. does not see increased threat from Russian nuclear forces- official
24-02-2022
The United States does not see an increased threat with regards to Russia's nuclear forces, a senior U.S. defense official said on Thursday.
Asked if Russian nuclear forces were at a heightened state of alert, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "We don't see an increased threat in that regard."
