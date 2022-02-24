Some Russian govt websites intermittently unavailable
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:28 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The websites of the Russian president, government and State Duma lower house of parliament were intermittently unavailable for users in Russia and Kazakhstan on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear what had caused the problem.
Asked if the Kremlin's website had been hit by a DDoS attack, Kremlin spokesperson told Interfax news agency that he thought the platform was working normally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State Duma
- Russia
- Interfax
- Kremlin
- Russian
- Kazakhstan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit new record high
Russia's state RT channel appeals against German ban in court
Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric