Left Menu

Ugandan woman held at Delhi airport for smuggling heroin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:32 IST
Ugandan woman held at Delhi airport for smuggling heroin
  • Country:
  • India

A Ugandan woman passenger, who arrived at the IGI airport here from Nairobi, has been arrested for allegedly smuggling heroin, a Customs official said on Thursday.

The Customs Officers of IGI airport, New Delhi, booked the case of smuggling of off-white colour substances suspected to be ''heroin'' on Saturday.

The Ugandan woman passenger arrived at the Terminal-3, IGI Airport from Nairobi.

She was intercepted after she had crossed the green channel and was approaching towards the exit gate of international arrival hall.

Subsequently after a thorough checking, a total of 69 capsules of off-white coloured substance suspected to be heroin collectively weighing 946 grams having international value of Rs 6.622 crore approximately were recovered from her.

When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie it appears to contain commercial quantity of heroin.

In view of the above, it was clear that the passenger had violated provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and had committed offence punishable under sections of the NDPS Act.

Accordingly, she was placed under arrest on Wednesday.

The white powdery substance suspected to be heroin has been seized along with concealing material.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022