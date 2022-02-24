Ugandan woman held at Delhi airport for smuggling heroin

A Ugandan woman passenger, who arrived at the IGI airport here from Nairobi, has been arrested for allegedly smuggling heroin, a Customs official said on Thursday.

The Customs Officers of IGI airport, New Delhi, booked the case of smuggling of off-white colour substances suspected to be ''heroin'' on Saturday.

The Ugandan woman passenger arrived at the Terminal-3, IGI Airport from Nairobi.

She was intercepted after she had crossed the green channel and was approaching towards the exit gate of international arrival hall.

Subsequently after a thorough checking, a total of 69 capsules of off-white coloured substance suspected to be heroin collectively weighing 946 grams having international value of Rs 6.622 crore approximately were recovered from her.

When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie it appears to contain commercial quantity of heroin.

In view of the above, it was clear that the passenger had violated provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and had committed offence punishable under sections of the NDPS Act.

Accordingly, she was placed under arrest on Wednesday.

The white powdery substance suspected to be heroin has been seized along with concealing material.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)