Japan to unveil tough Russia sanctions on Friday -PM Kishida
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:35 IST
Japan plans to compile stringent sanctions on Russia in the areas of finance and export controls following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and will announce them on Friday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.
Kishida made the comment following a video conference among G7 leaders.
