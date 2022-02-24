Left Menu

India peace-loving nation that respects all religions: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 21 to 25, met UAE Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence Shiekh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan on Thursday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi/New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:37 IST
India peace-loving nation that respects all religions: Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with UAE Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence Shiekh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. (Om Birla/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 21 to 25, met UAE Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence Shiekh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan on Thursday. While mentioning India's vibrant and pluralist culture during the meeting, Birla reiterated that India is a peace-loving nation that respects all religions. Both the leaders agreed to further strengthen the time-tested bilateral relations between India and UAE. They also shared their commitment to expanding the ties between India and UAE to untapped areas such as energy, education, health and technology.

Om Birla also visited India Pavilion at Expo 2020, Dubai. While appreciating the art, culture, literature, cinema and cuisine of India, Birla said that the Pavilion speaks of India's growth story and the huge market potential it offers to the world economy.

"The Pavilion is a unique tapestry of art and culture of India and India's presence at the Expo also opens a business environment for young talents," noted Birla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022