Mexico's Citibanamex says sale could take up to two years
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:48 IST
The sale of Citigroup's Mexican business Citibanamex could take up to two years, Citibanamex's chief executive Manuel Romo said on Thursday.
Romo added that Mexican and foreign groups have expressed interest in the purchase.
