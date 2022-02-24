Russia says three people injured by alleged Ukrainian shells
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:52 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's investigative committee said on Thursday three people had been injured by what it said were Ukrainian shells that hit residential areas in the southern Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine.
A series of loud blasts was heard in the region around the time when the investigative committee published the statement, according to a Reuters reporter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan ready to supply LNG to Europe if Ukrainian crisis escalates
Russia calls report of Ukrainian missile system request 'provocation'
Navy bribery case: CBI probe shows bitter rivalry between Ukrainian, Russian firms for defence contracts
Russian maritime drills not affecting Ukrainian markets, traders say
Navy bribery case: CBI probe shows bitter rivalry between Ukrainian, Russian firms for defence contracts