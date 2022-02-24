MP: Woman duped with promise to help bring her daughter back from Ukraine

A man has cheated a woman in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh by claiming to be from the PMO and promising to facilitate her medical student daughter's return from Ukraine, police said on Thursday.

Shockingly, when the complainant called the state government's general helpline seeking help for her stranded daughter, she was allegedly asked to contact ''Ukraine police station.'' Vaishali Wilson, the woman, lodged a complaint with the Kotwali Police Station here on Thursday evening.

“A man who identified himself as `Prince' called me, claiming he was with the Prime Minister's Office. He said he will help me bring my daughter back home. The True Caller app on my mobile phone too showed his number as belonging to `PMO',” Wilson told PTI over phone.

He asked for Rs 42,000 to arrange tickets for her daughter and her friend who are studying medicine in Ukraine, she added.

After Wilson transferred money by mobile banking around 11 am on Wednesday, the man switched off his mobile phone and became unreachable, she said.

Wilson's daughter is a fifth-year student at Kiev Medical University.

She herself works as a lab technician at a blood bank attached to a hospital in the district.

Wilson had called the MP Chief Minister's general helpline earlier, seeking help for her stranded daughter.

But the person manning the helpline asked her to ''contact Ukraine police station,'' she alleged.

Inspector Ashutosh Singh of Vidisha Kotwali police station told PTI that they hope to nab the culprit in the cheating case soon.

Several Indians including students are stuck in Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation against its neighbour earlier in the day.

