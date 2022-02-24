SCOREBOARD
Scoreboard of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka here on Thursday.
Scoreboard India Rohit Sharma b Lahiru Kumara 44 Ishan Kishan c Janith Liyanage b Shanaka 89 Shreyas Iyer not out 57 Ravindra Jadeja not out 3 Extras (w-6) 6 Total (For 2 wkts, 20 Overs) 199 Fall of Wickets: 1-111, 2-155 Bowling: Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-42-0, Lahiru Kumara 4-0-43-1, C Karunaratne 4-0-46-0, Jayawickrama 2-0-15-0, J Vandersay 4-0-34-0, Dasun Shanaka 2-0-19-1. (More) PTI KHS KHS KHS
