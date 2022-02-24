Left Menu

Tunisia's Saied will bar foreign funding for civil society

Tunisia's President Kais Saied said on Thursday he will outlaw foreign funding for civil society organisations as he tries to remake the country's politics after establishing one-man rule. Civil society organisations, including some that have had funding from Western democracies, have played a significant role in Tunisia since the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy. "Non-governmental organisations must be prevented from accessing external funds...

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:59 IST
Tunisia's Saied will bar foreign funding for civil society
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's President Kais Saied said on Thursday he will outlaw foreign funding for civil society organisations as he tries to remake the country's politics after establishing one-man rule. Civil society organisations, including some that have had funding from Western democracies, have played a significant role in Tunisia since the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.

"Non-governmental organisations must be prevented from accessing external funds... and we will do that," Saied said, saying the change was needed to stop foreign interference in the country. Last summer Saied suspended the elected parliament and assumed executive power before brushing aside the constitution to say he will rule by decree during an interim period.

This month he also moved against the country's judiciary, seen as the last significant Tunisian institution of state still able to act as a check on his power, by dissolving the top judicial council. Saied has justified his acts as necessary to save Tunisia from years of political and economic stagnation that came to a head last year amid protests during a COVID-19 spike. He has denied having dictatorial ambitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022