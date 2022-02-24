Russia police detain at least 167 people at anti-war protests - monitor
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:04 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian police detained at least 167 people at anti-war protests that took place in 24 Russian cities on Thursday, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.
Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. The OVD-Info monitor has documented crackdowns on Russia's opposition for years.
