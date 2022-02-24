U.N. Security Council to vote on U.S-drafted resolution condemning Russia on Friday
The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote on Friday on a U.S.-drafted resolution that condemns Russia for invading Ukraine and requiring Moscow to 'immediately, completely, unconditionally,' withdraw from Ukraine, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.
Russia, one of the five veto-wielding members of the Security Council, will likely veto the resolution, the U.S. official said, but Washington and others view the council as a critical venue where Moscow must be forced to explain itself.
"We're not going to stand by and do nothing," the official briefing reporters in a call said.
