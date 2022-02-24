Sweden evacuates Ukraine embassy staff to Poland
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:07 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden has moved all its embassy staff in Ukraine to Poland, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday.
"The Russian military attack on Ukraine and the sharply deteriorating security situation mean that Sweden, like other countries, has decided that all deployed embassy personnel will temporarily leave Ukraine. The embassy staff is now safe in Poland," she said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement