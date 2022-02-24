Russian business lobby suggests stimulating demand for state debt from private investors

Russia needs to stimulate extra demand for government debt from private investors, given new Western sanctions on Russian state bonds, Alexander Shokhin, the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs said on Thursday.

Shokhin said Russia businesses understood that new sanctions would be tougher than previous ones and may disrupt logistics and supply chains.

